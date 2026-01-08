Smart Money Is Betting Big In SGML Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Sigma Lithium.

Looking at options history for Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) we detected 41 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 21% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $260,783 and 36, calls, for a total amount of $2,031,823.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $18.0 for Sigma Lithium over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Sigma Lithium's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Sigma Lithium's significant trades, within a strike price range of $5.0 to $18.0, over the past month.

Sigma Lithium Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SGML CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/26 $2.7 $2.25 $2.5 $18.00 $100.0K 15.3K 509 SGML CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $1.5 $1.4 $1.45 $17.00 $92.4K 168 18.3K SGML CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.0 $9.1 $9.17 $5.00 $90.4K 225 100 SGML CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $1.4 $1.1 $1.4 $17.00 $79.5K 168 845 SGML CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $1.5 $1.45 $1.5 $17.00 $75.0K 168 17.4K

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corp together with its direct and indirect subsidiaries, is a commercial producer of lithium concentrate. It holds a 100% interest in four mineral properties: Grota do Cirilo, Sao Jose, Santa Clara, and Genipapo, located in the municipalities of Aracuai and Itinga, in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region in the State of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Sigma Lithium, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Sigma Lithium

With a trading volume of 5,197,853, the price of SGML is down by -6.0%, reaching $14.72.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 81 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Sigma Lithium

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $13.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B of A Securities lowers its rating to Underperform with a new price target of $13.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.