Spotlight on HubSpot: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on HubSpot. Our analysis of options history for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $151,200, and 8 were calls, valued at $288,574.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $310.0 and $410.0 for HubSpot, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in HubSpot's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to HubSpot's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $310.0 to $410.0 over the preceding 30 days.

HubSpot Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUBS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $68.0 $61.1 $64.5 $370.00 $64.5K 58 0 HUBS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $61.5 $60.1 $60.7 $400.00 $60.7K 41 10 HUBS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $47.7 $45.0 $46.13 $360.00 $50.5K 19 12 HUBS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $42.7 $39.5 $42.7 $400.00 $42.7K 131 51 HUBS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $46.0 $41.6 $42.52 $400.00 $42.5K 131 21

About HubSpot

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

HubSpot's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 477,278, the price of HUBS is down by -5.76%, reaching $375.3.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for HubSpot

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $500.0.

An analyst from BTIG has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $500.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.