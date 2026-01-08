A Closer Look at Coinbase Global's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COIN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 107 uncommon options trades for Coinbase Global.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 33 are puts, for a total amount of $3,642,468, and 74 are calls, for a total amount of $4,311,031.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $2.5 to $650.0 for Coinbase Global over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coinbase Global's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coinbase Global's whale activity within a strike price range from $2.5 to $650.0 in the last 30 days.

Coinbase Global Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $38.15 $37.45 $37.45 $250.00 $1.4M 2.8K 387 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $86.8 $86.1 $86.8 $200.00 $564.2K 1.8K 470 COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/15/26 $36.8 $36.2 $36.55 $250.00 $252.1K 623 84 COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $55.65 $55.65 $55.65 $200.00 $222.6K 167 45 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/06/26 $88.0 $88.0 $88.0 $160.00 $176.0K 20 20

About Coinbase Global

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

Coinbase Global's Current Market Status

With a volume of 4,948,837, the price of COIN is up 0.2% at $246.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Coinbase Global

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $287.8.

An analyst from Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $340.

An analyst from Compass Point has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $230.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Coinbase Global, targeting a price of $258.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Overweight rating on Coinbase Global, maintaining a target price of $320.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Coinbase Global with a target price of $291.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.