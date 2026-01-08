Roku Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ROKU often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Roku. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 33% bullish and 33% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $27,411, and 8 calls, totaling $406,242.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $120.0 for Roku over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Roku stands at 346.78, with a total volume reaching 429.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Roku, situated within the strike price corridor from $55.0 to $120.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Roku 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $41.75 $39.6 $39.6 $105.00 $118.8K 114 30 ROKU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $5.65 $5.35 $5.52 $120.00 $66.7K 766 159 ROKU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $62.45 $60.0 $62.46 $60.00 $62.4K 13 10 ROKU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $53.5 $53.5 $53.5 $60.00 $48.1K 57 10 ROKU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.35 $3.1 $3.1 $113.00 $31.0K 71 112

About Roku

Roku enables consumers to stream television programming. It has more than 90 million streaming households and provided 127 billion streaming hours in 2024. Roku is the top streaming operating system in the US, reaching more than half of broadband households, according to the company. Roku's OS is built into streaming devices and televisions that Roku sells and on connected televisions from other manufacturers that license Roku's name and software. Roku also operates the Roku Channel, a free, ad-supported streaming television platform that offers a mix of on-demand and live television programming. Roku generates revenue primarily from selling devices, licensing, and advertising, and it receives fees from subscription streaming platforms that sell subscriptions through Roku.

In light of the recent options history for Roku, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Roku's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,564,184, the ROKU's price is up by 1.25%, now at $111.68.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 35 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Roku

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $133.4.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $145.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Roku, targeting a price of $125.

An analyst from Arete Research has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $132.

An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Outperform rating on Roku, maintaining a target price of $130.

In a positive move, an analyst from Jefferies has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $135.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.