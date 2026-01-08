Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Sea

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Sea (NYSE:SE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Sea.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 29% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $904,762, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $638,165.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $160.0 for Sea, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sea's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sea's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Sea 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $14.8 $14.05 $14.68 $130.00 $463.3K 322 369 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $26.25 $23.75 $23.7 $135.00 $237.0K 358 100 SE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $27.45 $27.0 $27.0 $140.00 $153.9K 193 57 SE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $14.8 $14.05 $14.58 $130.00 $74.5K 322 51 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $10.45 $10.4 $10.4 $140.00 $70.6K 4.3K 105

About Sea

Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce. Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brazil. For Garena, Free Fire is the key revenue generating game. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending, payment, digital banking, and insurance services.As of March 31, 2025, Forrest Xiaodong Li, the founder, chairman and CEO, owned 59.1% of voting power. Tencent owned 18.5% of issued shares with no voting power.

Where Is Sea Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 2,144,030, the SE's price is down by -1.99%, now at $136.47.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 54 days.

What The Experts Say On Sea

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $170.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for Sea, targeting a price of $170.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.