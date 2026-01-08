Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on AAOI Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in AAOI often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Applied Optoelectronics. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 25% bullish and 58% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $40,000, and 11 calls, totaling $889,471.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $12.5 to $60.0 for Applied Optoelectronics during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Applied Optoelectronics's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Applied Optoelectronics's significant trades, within a strike price range of $12.5 to $60.0, over the past month.

Applied Optoelectronics Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAOI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $7.0 $6.8 $7.0 $30.00 $210.0K 1.2K 348 AAOI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $21.4 $19.1 $20.19 $12.50 $161.6K 1.1K 83 AAOI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $3.5 $3.1 $3.1 $40.00 $124.0K 2.0K 414 AAOI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $3.2 $3.1 $3.2 $40.00 $110.9K 2.0K 764 AAOI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $14.0 $12.0 $12.13 $25.00 $60.6K 2.3K 50

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc is a provider of fiber-optic networking products, for four networking end-markets; internet data center, CATV, telecom, and FTTH. The Company designs and manufactures a wide range of optical communications products at varying levels of integration, from components, subassemblies, and modules to complete turn-key equipment. Through direct sales personnel, and manufacturing teams in the United States, China, and Taiwan, the company coordinates with customers to determine product design, qualifications, and performance. The Company has manufacturing and research and development facilities located in the U.S., Taiwan, and China.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Applied Optoelectronics, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Applied Optoelectronics

With a trading volume of 6,362,157, the price of AAOI is down by -0.38%, reaching $37.91.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 48 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Applied Optoelectronics

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $47.67.

An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Applied Optoelectronics, which currently sits at a price target of $43.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Applied Optoelectronics, targeting a price of $50.

An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Applied Optoelectronics, maintaining a target price of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.