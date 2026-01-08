Vertiv Holdings Unusual Options Activity For January 08

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Vertiv Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) revealed 84 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 21% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 29 were puts, with a value of $3,712,608, and 55 were calls, valued at $3,583,668.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $290.0 for Vertiv Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Vertiv Holdings stands at 1270.1, with a total volume reaching 16,082.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Vertiv Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $75.0 to $290.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Vertiv Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $12.4 $10.6 $11.3 $120.00 $452.0K 1.9K 400 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $45.1 $42.0 $44.98 $200.00 $447.2K 142 103 VRT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $16.0 $13.5 $15.4 $120.00 $184.8K 968 120 VRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $16.4 $15.8 $16.34 $160.00 $163.2K 1.4K 1.4K VRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $16.35 $15.8 $16.31 $160.00 $162.8K 1.4K 1.5K

About Vertiv Holdings

Vertiv has roots tracing back to 1946 when its founder, Ralph Liebert, developed an air-cooling system for mainframe data rooms. As computers started making their way into commercial applications in 1965, Liebert developed one of the first computer room air conditioning, or CRAC, units, enabling the precise control of temperature and humidity. The firm has slowly expanded its data center portfolio through internal product development and the acquisition of thermal and power management products like condensers, busways, and switches. Vertiv has global operations today; its products can be found in data centers in most regions throughout the world.

Present Market Standing of Vertiv Holdings

With a volume of 4,252,248, the price of VRT is down -6.18% at $160.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Vertiv Holdings

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $200.0.

In a positive move, an analyst from Barclays has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.