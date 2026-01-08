D-Wave Quantum Unusual Options Activity For January 08

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in QBTS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 29 extraordinary options activities for D-Wave Quantum. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 48% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $956,041, and 21 are calls, amounting to $1,313,069.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $7.0 to $65.0 for D-Wave Quantum during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of D-Wave Quantum stands at 2678.67, with a total volume reaching 9,769.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in D-Wave Quantum, situated within the strike price corridor from $7.0 to $65.0, throughout the last 30 days.

D-Wave Quantum 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QBTS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $8.25 $7.9 $7.95 $30.00 $366.2K 215 760 QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.95 $4.8 $4.81 $30.00 $221.3K 2.2K 685 QBTS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $8.2 $7.55 $7.95 $30.00 $156.7K 215 197 QBTS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $10.1 $10.05 $10.05 $36.00 $148.7K 29 14 QBTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $8.1 $7.3 $7.6 $50.00 $133.7K 1.4K 330

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc is in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and it is the commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. It delivers customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. Its annealing quantum computers are accessible through the company's LeapTM cloud service.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with D-Wave Quantum, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of D-Wave Quantum

With a trading volume of 23,433,638, the price of QBTS is down by -1.42%, reaching $29.77.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for D-Wave Quantum

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $41.8.

An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on D-Wave Quantum, maintaining a target price of $43.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $35.

An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on D-Wave Quantum, maintaining a target price of $40.

An analyst from Mizuho downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $46.

An analyst from Jefferies has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.