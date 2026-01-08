Smart Money Is Betting Big In Citigroup Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Citigroup (NYSE:C).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with C, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Citigroup.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $1,314,168, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $493,459.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $140.0 for Citigroup over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Citigroup's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Citigroup's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $11.05 $10.75 $11.05 $120.00 $685.1K 77 781 C PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/17/26 $0.59 $0.25 $0.45 $60.00 $135.0K 8.5K 3.0K C CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $77.05 $77.05 $77.05 $45.00 $77.0K 642 10 C CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $17.85 $16.5 $17.12 $135.00 $68.4K 1.8K 70 C PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $20.1 $19.0 $19.34 $140.00 $67.6K 118 35

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Citigroup, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Citigroup's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 3,597,869, the price of C is down by -0.1%, reaching $121.25.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 6 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Citigroup

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $135.4.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Citigroup, targeting a price of $127.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Citigroup with a target price of $130.

In a positive move, an analyst from JP Morgan has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $124.

An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $150.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $146.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.