10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/09/26 $250.00 $25.2K 5.5K 7.2K RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/09/26 $83.00 $55.6K 610 1.6K BE CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $145.00 $870.0K 582 1.0K QXO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $24.00 $27.5K 288 1.0K VRT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $180.00 $25.3K 1.0K 854 LYFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/13/26 $19.50 $63.9K 37 401 DE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $570.00 $129.7K 37 269 NXT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $95.00 $34.7K 110 189 LMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $515.00 $53.5K 356 183 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $80.00 $73.9K 2.7K 106

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 9, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $252.0 per contract. There were 5509 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7226 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 9, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $83.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.6K, with a price of $278.0 per contract. There were 610 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1625 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BE (NYSE:BE), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $870.0K, with a price of $1740.0 per contract. There were 582 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1018 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QXO (NYSE:QXO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 288 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1017 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRT (NYSE:VRT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 71 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 23 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $1103.0 per contract. There were 1070 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 854 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on February 13, 2026. Parties traded 374 contract(s) at a $19.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.9K, with a price of $171.0 per contract. There were 37 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DE (NYSE:DE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 161 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 92 contract(s) at a $570.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.7K, with a price of $1404.0 per contract. There were 37 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 269 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NXT (NASDAQ:NXT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 31 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $1116.0 per contract. There were 110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 189 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LMT (NYSE:LMT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $515.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.5K, with a price of $1070.0 per contract. There were 356 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 183 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 43 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 77 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.9K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 2762 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 106 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.