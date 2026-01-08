10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/09/26 $435.00 $50.6K 10.3K 72.9K HD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $365.00 $361.0K 1.6K 2.4K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $190.00 $81.6K 5.4K 1.1K RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $320.00 $78.3K 1.3K 933 SG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $6.00 $177.0K 636 600 CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $580.00 $52.6K 5.3K 254 RSI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $75.8K 17.4K 180 UAA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.50 $55.2K 27.6K 142 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $160.00 $26.2K 10.4K 130 JMIA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.00 $93.5K 2.5K 100

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 9, 2026. This event was a transfer of 101 contract(s) at a $435.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.6K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 10376 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 72968 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD (NYSE:HD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $365.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $361.0K, with a price of $361.0 per contract. There were 1647 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2499 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.6K, with a price of $272.0 per contract. There were 5469 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1162 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCL (NYSE:RCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 174 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.3K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 1314 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 933 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SG (NYSE:SG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 253 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $177.0K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 636 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $580.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.6K, with a price of $1170.0 per contract. There were 5372 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 254 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RSI (NYSE:RSI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 79 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.8K, with a price of $961.0 per contract. There were 17444 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 180 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAA (NYSE:UAA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 372 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 737 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 27645 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 142 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 161 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 105 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $251.0 per contract. There were 10490 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 130 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JMIA (NYSE:JMIA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.5K, with a price of $935.0 per contract. There were 2503 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

