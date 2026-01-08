10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/09/26 $185.00 $51.8K 27.8K 93.6K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/09/26 $167.50 $38.6K 28.5K 15.1K MARA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.00 $72.0K 9.8K 8.5K LPTH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $7.50 $69.2K 4.7K 2.8K AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $320.00 $34.0K 12.6K 2.2K NOW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $140.00 $64.0K 8.9K 1.6K NBIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $100.00 $29.4K 4.9K 1.4K LRCX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $195.00 $36.6K 146 1.1K RIOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $40.00 $26.6K 2.9K 910 MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $330.00 $115.8K 2.8K 863

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 9, 2026. Parties traded 402 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.8K, with a price of $129.0 per contract. There were 27897 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 93600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 9, 2026. Parties traded 137 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $282.0 per contract. There were 28562 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15174 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 8000 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $9.0 per contract. There were 9848 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8516 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LPTH (NASDAQ:LPTH), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 2302 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.2K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 4717 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2894 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 12656 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NOW (NYSE:NOW), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1600 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 8906 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1619 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NBIS (NASDAQ:NBIS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 17 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $1732.0 per contract. There were 4944 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1407 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LRCX (NASDAQ:LRCX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 43 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $1220.0 per contract. There were 146 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 372 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 2953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 910 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.8K, with a price of $2575.0 per contract. There were 2888 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 863 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.