JD.com Unusual Options Activity For January 08

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on JD.com.

Looking at options history for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) we detected 90 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 83 are puts, for a total amount of $9,132,963 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $458,650.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $70.0 for JD.com during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of JD.com stands at 8365.9, with a total volume reaching 97,537.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in JD.com, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $70.0, throughout the last 30 days.

JD.com Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.7 $4.0 $4.6 $25.00 $230.0K 6.9K 596 JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $41.15 $40.7 $41.15 $70.00 $156.3K 897 1.2K JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $42.15 $40.7 $41.1 $70.00 $156.1K 897 1.1K JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $40.8 $40.75 $40.8 $70.00 $155.0K 897 2.0K JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $40.8 $40.75 $40.8 $70.00 $155.0K 897 1.9K

About JD.com

JD.com is the third-largest Chinese e-commerce platform by gross merchandise volume in 2024. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

In light of the recent options history for JD.com, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is JD.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,382,220, the price of JD is down -1.07% at $28.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

Expert Opinions on JD.com

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $37.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on JD.com with a target price of $37.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.