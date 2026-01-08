Looking At Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with REGN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $103,770, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $820,243.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $600.0 to $840.0 for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals options trades today is 96.18 with a total volume of 127.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's big money trades within a strike price range of $600.0 to $840.0 over the last 30 days.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume REGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $169.1 $162.1 $167.0 $650.00 $167.0K 269 10 REGN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $120.0 $113.0 $115.3 $840.00 $103.7K 18 9 REGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $76.0 $72.7 $72.7 $830.00 $87.2K 5 0 REGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $126.3 $122.2 $122.2 $700.00 $85.5K 144 7 REGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $45.8 $44.4 $44.4 $830.00 $66.6K 26 17

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including low-dose Eylea and Eylea HD, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Dupixent in immunology; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has early-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and Crispr-based gene editing (Intellia).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

With a trading volume of 339,244, the price of REGN is down by -0.9%, reaching $805.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 22 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $791.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, targeting a price of $745.

An analyst from B of A Securities has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $860.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, targeting a price of $768.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.