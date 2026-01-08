What the Options Market Tells Us About American Express

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on American Express.

Looking at options history for American Express (NYSE:AXP) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 12% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $73,710 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $736,706.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $210.0 to $380.0 for American Express during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in American Express's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to American Express's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $210.0 to $380.0 over the preceding 30 days.

American Express Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $111.5 $110.35 $110.35 $290.00 $275.8K 376 25 AXP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.5 $6.8 $6.8 $380.00 $272.0K 3.0K 435 AXP CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/06/26 $35.9 $34.9 $34.9 $350.00 $62.8K 40 0 AXP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $58.65 $57.5 $57.68 $370.00 $57.6K 289 10 AXP PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $8.75 $8.55 $8.75 $370.00 $42.0K 398 52

About American Express

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. It operates in four segments: US consumer services, US commercial services, international card services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

In light of the recent options history for American Express, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of American Express

With a trading volume of 593,929, the price of AXP is up by 1.47%, reaching $383.79.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 22 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About American Express

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $404.0.

An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $420.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on American Express, maintaining a target price of $367.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on American Express with a target price of $425.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.