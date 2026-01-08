Spotlight on Lockheed Martin: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Lockheed Martin. Our analysis of options history for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) revealed 25 unusual trades.
Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $288,837, and 18 were calls, valued at $995,998.
Projected Price Targets
Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $430.0 to $600.0 for Lockheed Martin over the recent three months.
Volume & Open Interest Development
Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lockheed Martin's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lockheed Martin's whale trades within a strike price range from $430.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.
Lockheed Martin Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview
Biggest Options Spotted:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|LMT
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|06/18/26
|$89.5
|$89.5
|$89.5
|$460.00
|$223.7K
|421
|25
|LMT
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|02/20/26
|$11.0
|$8.5
|$11.0
|$515.00
|$110.0K
|25
|100
|LMT
|CALL
|TRADE
|NEUTRAL
|01/15/27
|$40.0
|$33.0
|$36.77
|$600.00
|$73.5K
|357
|25
|LMT
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|01/15/27
|$64.0
|$64.0
|$64.0
|$530.00
|$64.0K
|227
|10
|LMT
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|01/15/27
|$80.0
|$80.0
|$80.0
|$500.00
|$64.0K
|967
|16
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Aeronautics is Lockheed's largest segment, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary and mission systems, mainly encompassing the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.
Present Market Standing of Lockheed Martin
- With a trading volume of 1,963,503, the price of LMT is up by 7.22%, reaching $532.74.
- Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.
- Next earnings report is scheduled for 21 days from now.
Expert Opinions on Lockheed Martin
Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $521.0.
- An analyst from Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $505.
- Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $543.
- Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JP Morgan lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $515.
Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.
