movers image
January 8, 2026 11:01 AM 3 min read

Spotlight on Lockheed Martin: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Lockheed Martin. Our analysis of options history for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) revealed 25 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $288,837, and 18 were calls, valued at $995,998.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $430.0 to $600.0 for Lockheed Martin over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lockheed Martin's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lockheed Martin's whale trades within a strike price range from $430.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

Lockheed Martin Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $89.5 $89.5 $89.5 $460.00 $223.7K 421 25
LMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $11.0 $8.5 $11.0 $515.00 $110.0K 25 100
LMT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $40.0 $33.0 $36.77 $600.00 $73.5K 357 25
LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $64.0 $64.0 $64.0 $530.00 $64.0K 227 10
LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $80.0 $80.0 $80.0 $500.00 $64.0K 967 16

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Aeronautics is Lockheed's largest segment, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary and mission systems, mainly encompassing the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

Present Market Standing of Lockheed Martin

  • With a trading volume of 1,963,503, the price of LMT is up by 7.22%, reaching $532.74.
  • Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings report is scheduled for 21 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Lockheed Martin

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $521.0.

  • An analyst from Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $505.
  • Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $543.
  • Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JP Morgan lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $515.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

LMT Logo
LMTLockheed Martin Corp
$529.206.51%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved