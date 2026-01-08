Spotlight on Lockheed Martin: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Lockheed Martin. Our analysis of options history for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) revealed 25 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $288,837, and 18 were calls, valued at $995,998.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $430.0 to $600.0 for Lockheed Martin over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lockheed Martin's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lockheed Martin's whale trades within a strike price range from $430.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

Lockheed Martin Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $89.5 $89.5 $89.5 $460.00 $223.7K 421 25 LMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $11.0 $8.5 $11.0 $515.00 $110.0K 25 100 LMT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $40.0 $33.0 $36.77 $600.00 $73.5K 357 25 LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $64.0 $64.0 $64.0 $530.00 $64.0K 227 10 LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $80.0 $80.0 $80.0 $500.00 $64.0K 967 16

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Aeronautics is Lockheed's largest segment, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary and mission systems, mainly encompassing the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

Present Market Standing of Lockheed Martin

With a trading volume of 1,963,503, the price of LMT is up by 7.22%, reaching $532.74.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 21 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Lockheed Martin

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $521.0.

An analyst from Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $505.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $543.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JP Morgan lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $515.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.