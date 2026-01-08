SoFi Technologies Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SOFI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 35 uncommon options trades for SoFi Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $474,576, and 25 are calls, for a total amount of $1,538,577.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1.0 to $45.0 for SoFi Technologies over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for SoFi Technologies options trades today is 14823.41 with a total volume of 15,361.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for SoFi Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $1.0 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

SoFi Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $8.25 $8.05 $8.08 $25.00 $242.6K 43.6K 321 SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $5.75 $5.7 $5.7 $27.00 $169.3K 5.2K 1.2K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $3.15 $3.1 $3.1 $31.00 $136.7K 3.0K 446 SOFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $5.3 $5.25 $5.3 $27.00 $126.1K 6.8K 1.4K SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $3.45 $3.45 $3.45 $30.00 $103.5K 33.8K 332

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Current Position of SoFi Technologies

Currently trading with a volume of 12,244,523, the SOFI's price is down by -0.18%, now at $26.95.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On SoFi Technologies

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $26.0.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on SoFi Technologies, maintaining a target price of $28.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on SoFi Technologies with a target price of $24.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.