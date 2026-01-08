Constellation Energy Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CEG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Constellation Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $1,728,323, and 6 are calls, amounting to $268,856.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $220.0 and $360.0 for Constellation Energy, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Constellation Energy stands at 716.45, with a total volume reaching 1,342.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Constellation Energy, situated within the strike price corridor from $220.0 to $360.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Constellation Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/30/26 $17.0 $13.5 $16.88 $330.00 $620.8K 212 422 CEG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/30/26 $13.8 $12.1 $13.68 $330.00 $536.0K 212 0 CEG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $44.7 $42.8 $43.5 $300.00 $108.7K 964 26 CEG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/09/26 $10.0 $8.7 $9.09 $335.00 $91.6K 532 309 CEG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $34.5 $32.5 $33.4 $360.00 $90.1K 543 28

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp producer of carbon-free energy and a supplier of energy products and services. The company offers generating capacity that includes nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets. It sells electricity, natural gas, and other energy-related products and sustainable solutions to various types of customers, including distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and commercial, industrial, public sector, and residential customers in markets across multiple geographic regions. Its operating segments and reporting units are Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions.

In light of the recent options history for Constellation Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Constellation Energy

Trading volume stands at 1,233,764, with CEG's price down by -1.03%, positioned at $335.15.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 40 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Constellation Energy

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $415.0.

An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Constellation Energy, maintaining a target price of $420.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $410.

