Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PDD

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on PDD Holdings. Our analysis of options history for PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) revealed 28 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 17% of traders were bullish, while 82% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 26 were puts, with a value of $6,564,377, and 2 were calls, valued at $148,058.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $110.0 to $170.0 for PDD Holdings during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for PDD Holdings options trades today is 11149.67 with a total volume of 18,805.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for PDD Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $170.0 over the last 30 days.

PDD Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $50.1 $50.05 $50.05 $170.00 $695.8K 2.0K 667 PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $50.0 $50.0 $50.0 $170.00 $520.0K 2.0K 954 PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $50.55 $50.4 $50.55 $170.00 $480.2K 2.0K 188 PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $50.8 $50.8 $50.8 $170.00 $472.0K 2.0K 93 PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $51.0 $50.2 $50.3 $170.00 $432.3K 2.0K 1.2K

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings operates commerce businesses in over 80 countries globally. Its main operations are Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China, and Temu, a global e-commerce marketplace. PDD also has a community group purchase business in China. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

Having examined the options trading patterns of PDD Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

PDD Holdings's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,169,568, the price of PDD is down -0.21% at $120.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On PDD Holdings

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $170.0.

An analyst from Freedom Capital Markets persists with their Buy rating on PDD Holdings, maintaining a target price of $170.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.