Costco Wholesale's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Costco Wholesale. Our analysis of options history for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) revealed 30 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 73% of traders were bullish, while 10% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $136,893, and 26 were calls, valued at $2,234,247.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $440.0 to $1000.0 for Costco Wholesale during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Costco Wholesale's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Costco Wholesale's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $440.0 to $1000.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/09/26 $13.9 $9.6 $13.9 $890.00 $266.8K 2.0K 192 COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $20.95 $20.0 $20.0 $950.00 $258.0K 676 136 COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $8.95 $7.25 $8.65 $1000.00 $220.5K 1.2K 257 COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/09/26 $11.0 $10.35 $11.0 $900.00 $212.3K 2.5K 492 COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/09/26 $11.0 $10.35 $11.0 $890.00 $211.2K 2.0K 423

About Costco Wholesale

Founded in 1983, Costco Wholesale now operates a global chain of membership-based warehouse clubs, delivering high-quality goods and services at consistently low prices. As of its most recent fiscal year, Costco operated approximately 910 warehouses, serving more than 80 million members across its three geographic segments: Costco US (approximately 73% of total revenue), Costco Canada (13%), and Costco International (14%).Costco's core value proposition—quality products at unbeatable prices—has yielded consistently strong member renewal rates (93% in the US and Canada and nearly 90% internationally). About 55% of Costco's fiscal 2025 revenue came from its grocery offerings, and another 25% from general merchandise.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Costco Wholesale, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Costco Wholesale Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 582,635, the price of COST is up by 3.17%, reaching $910.55.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 56 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Costco Wholesale

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1103.4.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1100.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Costco Wholesale, maintaining a target price of $1171.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1146.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale with a target price of $1000.

In a positive move, an analyst from Northcoast Research has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $1100.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.