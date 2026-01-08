Behind the Scenes of PayPal Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PYPL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for PayPal Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $190,275, and 5 are calls, amounting to $275,150.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $42.5 to $60.0 for PayPal Holdings over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PayPal Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PayPal Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $42.5 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $5.5 $5.45 $5.5 $60.00 $110.0K 7.5K 878 PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $4.4 $4.2 $4.4 $50.00 $92.4K 6.7K 215 PYPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $22.95 $22.2 $22.57 $42.50 $67.7K 81 30 PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $7.85 $7.8 $7.85 $60.00 $58.8K 3.6K 2 PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $7.8 $7.8 $7.8 $60.00 $39.0K 3.6K 162

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 434 million active accounts at the end of 2024. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,232,058, the price of PYPL is down -0.67% at $58.12.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for PayPal Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $71.8.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Baird lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $66.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for PayPal Holdings, targeting a price of $75.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $60.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $90.

In a cautious move, an analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $68.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.