Check Out What Whales Are Doing With META

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) we detected 212 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 53 are puts, for a total amount of $3,982,912 and 159, calls, for a total amount of $11,258,946.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $1200.0 for Meta Platforms, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Meta Platforms's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Meta Platforms's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5.0 to $1200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Meta Platforms 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $154.2 $152.0 $152.0 $500.00 $304.0K 3.0K 43 META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $651.0 $643.05 $646.9 $5.00 $258.7K 3.2K 44 META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $650.8 $642.8 $646.75 $5.00 $258.7K 3.2K 52 META PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $46.65 $46.3 $46.3 $600.00 $231.5K 3.1K 153 META PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $112.7 $111.7 $112.16 $650.00 $224.3K 861 20

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Present Market Standing of Meta Platforms

With a trading volume of 8,981,180, the price of META is down by -1.45%, reaching $651.03.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 21 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Meta Platforms

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $890.5.

An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $1117.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Meta Platforms, targeting a price of $815.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $750.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for Meta Platforms, targeting a price of $880.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.