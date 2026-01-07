Spotlight on Hewlett Packard: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Hewlett Packard. Our analysis of options history for Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 22% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $606,966, and 2 were calls, valued at $79,122.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $13.0 to $24.0 for Hewlett Packard over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Hewlett Packard's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Hewlett Packard's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $13.0 to $24.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Hewlett Packard 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HPE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.11 $0.3 $1.11 $24.00 $194.3K 4.1K 1.7K HPE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $1.76 $1.68 $1.76 $22.00 $132.0K 2.7K 750 HPE PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $1.83 $1.81 $1.83 $23.00 $75.0K 1.9K 539 HPE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.14 $0.39 $1.11 $24.00 $72.5K 4.1K 2.4K HPE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $1.54 $1.4 $1.47 $24.00 $67.1K 4.1K 3.1K

About Hewlett Packard

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an information technology vendor that provides hardware and software to enterprises. Its primary product lines are compute servers, storage arrays, and networking equipment; it also has a high-performance computing business. HPE's stated goal is to be a complete edge-to-cloud company. Its portfolio enables hybrid clouds and hyperconverged infrastructure.

Hewlett Packard's Current Market Status

With a volume of 15,496,912, the price of HPE is down -0.25% at $23.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Hewlett Packard

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $30.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Argus Research keeps a Buy rating on Hewlett Packard with a target price of $30.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.