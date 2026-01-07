Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on TGT Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Target. Our analysis of options history for Target (NYSE:TGT) revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 13 were puts, with a value of $735,419, and 9 were calls, valued at $373,103.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $135.0 for Target over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Target options trades today is 2507.94 with a total volume of 2,986.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Target's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $135.0 over the last 30 days.

Target Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $17.65 $15.45 $15.45 $115.00 $125.1K 80 81 TGT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $8.55 $8.35 $8.35 $105.00 $100.3K 1.2K 214 TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.68 $1.53 $1.59 $102.00 $79.5K 220 612 TGT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $8.55 $8.45 $8.45 $105.00 $69.2K 1.2K 94 TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.05 $4.9 $4.9 $100.00 $65.1K 14.5K 140

About Target

Target's start dates back to 1962, but now it is one of the largest discount retailers in the United States (where it derives all of its sales), operating just under 2,000 stores and generating over $106 billion in fiscal 2024 sales. The company offers a broad assortment of merchandise across categories including apparel and accessories (16% of fiscal 2024 revenue), beauty and household essentials (30%), food and beverage (23%), hardlines (15%), as well as home furnishings (16%). Target's model is anchored in its physical store base, which fulfills more than 97% of sales. Around 30% of sales are derived from its own private-label brands.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Target, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Target

With a trading volume of 2,082,426, the price of TGT is down by -0.52%, reaching $103.76.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 55 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Target

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $88.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a In-Line rating for Target, targeting a price of $95.

An analyst from Wolfe Research has revised its rating downward to Underperform, adjusting the price target to $81.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.