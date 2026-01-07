A Closer Look at Eos Energy Enterprises's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Eos Energy Enterprises.

Looking at options history for Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $154,520 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,272,754.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $37.0 for Eos Energy Enterprises, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Eos Energy Enterprises options trades today is 14778.05 with a total volume of 17,731.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Eos Energy Enterprises's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $37.0 over the last 30 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EOSE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.4 $2.06 $2.28 $37.00 $433.2K 17.7K 1.9K EOSE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $2.87 $2.65 $2.65 $15.00 $132.5K 21.8K 689 EOSE CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $2.4 $2.31 $2.4 $14.00 $120.0K 18.0K 2.1K EOSE PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $10.55 $10.05 $10.55 $25.00 $84.4K 0 80 EOSE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $3.15 $2.8 $2.8 $13.00 $56.0K 10.4K 223

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc designs develop, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial & industrial (C&I) applications. The solutions are used in the utility sector, the renewable energy sector, and the industrial sector. It's flagship product Eos Znyth is a stationary battery energy storage system.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Eos Energy Enterprises, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Eos Energy Enterprises Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 12,589,976, the price of EOSE is up by 1.13%, reaching $14.31.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 55 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Eos Energy Enterprises

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $16.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $16.

