Smart Money Is Betting Big In RCL Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in RCL often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Royal Caribbean Gr. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 37% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $86,460, and 7 calls, totaling $512,939.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $210.0 and $390.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Royal Caribbean Gr options trades today is 163.62 with a total volume of 384.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Royal Caribbean Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $210.0 to $390.0 over the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $12.65 $10.8 $11.5 $360.00 $230.1K 447 200 RCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/09/26 $10.2 $9.15 $10.2 $290.00 $90.7K 159 90 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $21.75 $20.2 $21.13 $260.00 $86.4K 426 40 RCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $34.05 $33.7 $33.7 $300.00 $50.5K 188 15 RCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $80.0 $77.5 $80.0 $280.00 $40.0K 30 5

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company by revenues, operating 68 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021, plans to launch its new Celebrity River Cruise brand in 2027, the same year it is set to operate eight private destination locations (up from two currently).

Current Position of Royal Caribbean Gr

With a trading volume of 814,449, the price of RCL is down by -0.25%, reaching $297.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 20 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Royal Caribbean Gr

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $291.33.

An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $275.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $275.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Royal Caribbean Gr with a target price of $324.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.