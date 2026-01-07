Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Exxon Mobil

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in XOM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for Exxon Mobil. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $1,175,648, and 11 are calls, amounting to $784,418.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $80.0 and $125.0 for Exxon Mobil, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Exxon Mobil's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Exxon Mobil's significant trades, within a strike price range of $80.0 to $125.0, over the past month.

Exxon Mobil Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $7.15 $6.95 $7.15 $120.00 $572.0K 2.0K 1.0K XOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $40.7 $39.2 $40.09 $80.00 $400.9K 429 100 XOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $1.47 $1.42 $1.46 $110.00 $240.9K 11.1K 1.6K XOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/30/26 $1.19 $1.15 $1.15 $115.00 $102.5K 1.3K 946 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.7 $10.55 $10.7 $120.00 $67.4K 5.4K 175

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil worldwide. In 2024, it produced 3.0 million barrels of liquids and 8.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2024, reserves were 19.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 69% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners, with a total global refining capacity of 4.3 million barrels of oil per day, and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Exxon Mobil, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,085,597, the price of XOM is down -1.92% at $118.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Exxon Mobil

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $135.0.

An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Exxon Mobil, maintaining a target price of $148.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Exxon Mobil, targeting a price of $135.

An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $118.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Outperform rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $137.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Exxon Mobil, targeting a price of $137.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.