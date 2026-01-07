This Is What Whales Are Betting On Mobileye Global

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Mobileye Global.

Looking at options history for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) we detected 41 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 51% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $565,309 and 30, calls, for a total amount of $1,831,175.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $20.0 for Mobileye Global over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mobileye Global's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mobileye Global's whale trades within a strike price range from $8.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Mobileye Global Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MBLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.8 $0.66 $0.8 $14.00 $239.8K 5.0K 39 MBLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $4.7 $4.65 $4.7 $15.00 $219.8K 3.0K 3 MBLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $1.49 $1.18 $1.17 $14.00 $93.6K 1.6K 997 MBLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/09/26 $2.98 $2.65 $2.65 $11.00 $92.7K 4.6K 357 MBLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $2.33 $2.06 $2.26 $12.00 $90.3K 7.0K 319

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of ADAS and autonomous driving technologies and solutions. It is building a portfolio of end-to-end ADAS and autonomous driving solutions to provide the capabilities needed for the future of autonomous driving, leveraging a comprehensive suite of purpose-built software and hardware technologies. The company's reportable operating segment are Mobileye and Others. Its solutions comprise Driver Assist, Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, Mobileye SuperVision Lite, Mobileye SuperVision, Mobileye Chauffeur, Mobileye Drive, Self-Driving System & Vehicles. It derives maximum revenue from Mobileye Segment.

Present Market Standing of Mobileye Global

With a trading volume of 36,861,713, the price of MBLY is up by 15.02%, reaching $14.01.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 22 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Mobileye Global

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $14.5.

An analyst from JP Morgan upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $13.

An analyst from Barclays upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $16.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.