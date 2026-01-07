What the Options Market Tells Us About Planet Labs

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Planet Labs (NYSE:PL), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in PL often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Planet Labs. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 40% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $25,500, and 9 calls, totaling $717,572.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $35.0 for Planet Labs over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Planet Labs options trades today is 2426.3 with a total volume of 1,992.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Planet Labs's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

Planet Labs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.2 $5.2 $5.75 $30.00 $287.5K 2.2K 501 PL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $9.0 $8.7 $8.7 $35.00 $126.1K 161 147 PL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $11.3 $11.3 $11.3 $15.00 $56.5K 1.2K 66 PL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.7 $2.35 $2.5 $20.00 $53.2K 3.4K 376 PL CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $5.1 $4.7 $4.95 $20.00 $49.5K 2.8K 0

About Planet Labs

Planet Labs PBC is an Earth-imaging company. It uses space to help life on Earth by imaging the world every day and making change visible, accessible, and actionable. Its platform includes imagery, insights, and machine learning that empower companies, governments, and communities around the world to make timely decisions about the evolving world. Its solutions are Broad Area Management. Its products are Planet Monitoring, Planet Tasking, Planet Analytic Feeds, Planetary Variables, Planet Basemaps, Planet Insights, and Platform Pricing. The group provides solutions to the Agriculture Science Program, Energy & Infrastructure, Forestry & Land Use, Mapping, Sustainability, Maritime, Civil Government, U.S. State and Local, Europe, Planet Federal, Defense & Intelligence, and Armed Services.

Planet Labs's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 6,507,294, the PL's price is down by -1.51%, now at $21.51.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Planet Labs

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $19.4.

An analyst from Clear Street persists with their Buy rating on Planet Labs, maintaining a target price of $22.

An analyst from Citigroup downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $19.

An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Planet Labs, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

An analyst from Clear Street persists with their Buy rating on Planet Labs, maintaining a target price of $16.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Planet Labs, maintaining a target price of $20.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.