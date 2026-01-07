10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $25.00 $32.6K 8.2K 5.3K JEF CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $60.00 $603.0K 3.3K 1.0K FISV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $170.00 $33.4K 1.8K 703 XYZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $65.00 $205.0K 5.5K 332 C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $135.00 $98.9K 1.8K 299 AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $105.00 $71.0K 38 155 FIGR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $70.00 $49.0K 6 101 ICE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $165.00 $60.4K 25 38 JPM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $320.00 $26.8K 2.0K 25 HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $70.00 $117.3K 66 23

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 254 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $681.0 per contract. There were 8242 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5385 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JEF (NYSE:JEF), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $603.0K, with a price of $603.0 per contract. There were 3314 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1056 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FISV (NASDAQ:FISV), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 373 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 248 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 1839 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 703 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XYZ (NYSE:XYZ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 72 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $205.0K, with a price of $1025.0 per contract. There were 5584 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 332 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C (NYSE:C), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 162 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 194 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.9K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 1820 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 299 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 345 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.0K, with a price of $1420.0 per contract. There were 38 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FIGR (NASDAQ:FIGR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 72 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ICE (NYSE:ICE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 373 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 38 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.4K, with a price of $1590.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 373 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $2685.0 per contract. There were 2090 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 128 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 23 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.3K, with a price of $5100.0 per contract. There were 66 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.