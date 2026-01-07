10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/09/26 $432.50 $64.4K 4.0K 14.4K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $20.00 $44.4K 51.0K 2.9K MCD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $305.00 $124.9K 2.3K 768 CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/09/26 $470.00 $25.0K 4.5K 754 CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $95.00 $60.0K 244 203 LVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $57.50 $26.1K 1.1K 122 AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $290.00 $30.1K 2.4K 82 DASH CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $240.00 $43.8K 1.0K 79 SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $45.00 $51.4K 157 70 CMG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $31.60 $62.4K 239 70

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 9, 2026. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $432.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.4K, with a price of $805.0 per contract. There were 4042 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14441 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $222.0 per contract. There were 51034 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2924 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCD (NYSE:MCD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 352 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.9K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 2316 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 768 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 9, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $470.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 4510 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 754 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAVA (NYSE:CAVA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 162 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 244 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 72 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 119 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 1150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 373 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $2010.0 per contract. There were 2457 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $1756.0 per contract. There were 1044 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 79 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 744 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.4K, with a price of $4290.0 per contract. There were 157 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMG (NYSE:CMG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 162 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $31.60 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.4K, with a price of $880.0 per contract. There were 239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.