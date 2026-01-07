10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/09/26 $190.00 $32.4K 18.2K 63.1K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/09/26 $165.00 $28.7K 52.6K 36.1K PLTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/09/26 $187.50 $33.0K 12.3K 22.2K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/09/26 $212.50 $26.7K 3.3K 9.1K BBAI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $8.00 $26.0K 14.5K 5.7K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $65.00 $162.5K 7.9K 2.3K CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.00 $65.1K 1.0K 1.6K RGTI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $25.00 $45.2K 2.9K 1.2K HPQ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $21.00 $188.1K 23 1.2K APLD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $30.00 $179.1K 335 922

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on January 9, 2026. This event was a transfer of 157 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $207.0 per contract. There were 18290 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on January 9, 2026. This event was a transfer of 62 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 52693 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36115 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on January 9, 2026. This event was a transfer of 124 contract(s) at a $187.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 12336 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22252 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 9, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $212.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $267.0 per contract. There were 3371 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBAI (NYSE:BBAI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 14556 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5711 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 254 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $162.5K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 7921 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2313 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.1K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 1095 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1650 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RGTI (NASDAQ:RGTI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 124 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.2K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 2919 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1271 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HPQ (NYSE:HPQ), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 1205 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $188.1K, with a price of $156.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1216 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APLD (NASDAQ:APLD), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 744 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 132 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $179.1K, with a price of $1355.0 per contract. There were 335 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 922 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

