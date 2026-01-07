Looking At Circle Internet Group's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRCL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 29 extraordinary options activities for Circle Internet Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 24% leaning bullish and 72% bearish. Among these notable options, 21 are puts, totaling $1,785,150, and 8 are calls, amounting to $1,219,420.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $200.0 for Circle Internet Group during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Circle Internet Group options trades today is 1097.6 with a total volume of 2,731.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Circle Internet Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Circle Internet Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $12.55 $11.95 $12.12 $95.00 $607.5K 532 502 CRCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.8 $7.1 $7.3 $200.00 $236.5K 2.9K 2 CRCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $35.0 $34.0 $34.0 $100.00 $170.0K 1.0K 53 CRCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.97 $1.95 $1.95 $77.00 $169.5K 426 16 CRCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $120.4 $117.65 $120.4 $200.00 $144.4K 275 12

About Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group Inc is a financial technology firm engaged in digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce, and financial applications. The company is the issuer of USD Coin (USDC).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Circle Internet Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Circle Internet Group Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 3,115,247, the price of CRCL is down by -3.43%, reaching $81.94.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 47 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Circle Internet Group

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $86.5.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Circle Internet Group with a target price of $88.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $85.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.