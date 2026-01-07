Datadog Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DDOG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 uncommon options trades for Datadog.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 59% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $645,240, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $1,075,973.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $125.0 to $290.0 for Datadog over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Datadog's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Datadog's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $125.0 to $290.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Datadog Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $2.77 $2.52 $2.6 $180.00 $390.0K 939 1.5K DDOG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $20.15 $19.7 $20.15 $135.00 $201.4K 295 119 DDOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $20.25 $19.7 $20.05 $135.00 $198.4K 295 219 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.35 $9.95 $10.35 $134.00 $97.4K 261 115 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.05 $5.9 $5.9 $140.00 $67.8K 2.2K 298

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, enables clients to monitor and analyze their entire information technology infrastructure, from servers to applications and Python scripts. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses to ensure uptime and latency objectives.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Datadog, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Datadog

Currently trading with a volume of 1,682,852, the DDOG's price is up by 0.44%, now at $137.7.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 36 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Datadog

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $172.5.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Datadog, targeting a price of $175.

An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on Datadog, maintaining a target price of $140.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Datadog with a target price of $180.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Datadog with a target price of $195.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.