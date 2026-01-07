Spotlight on IonQ: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on IonQ (NYSE:IONQ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IONQ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for IonQ.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $538,836, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $382,620.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $80.0 for IonQ during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IonQ's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IonQ's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

IonQ Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $3.65 $2.83 $3.65 $70.00 $182.5K 88 536 IONQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $7.15 $7.15 $7.15 $50.00 $158.7K 77 278 IONQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/30/26 $4.4 $4.15 $4.4 $51.00 $79.2K 25 183 IONQ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.25 $3.1 $3.25 $50.00 $65.0K 10.2K 277 IONQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $32.3 $31.25 $32.3 $65.00 $64.6K 193 30

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding IonQ, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

IonQ's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 6,451,048, the IONQ's price is up by 1.67%, now at $51.61.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for IonQ

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $83.33.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Jefferies downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $100.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $60.

An analyst from Mizuho has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.