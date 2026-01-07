Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on MSFT Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Microsoft.

Looking at options history for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) we detected 45 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $795,477 and 37, calls, for a total amount of $2,711,016.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $420.0 to $550.0 for Microsoft during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Microsoft options trades today is 3979.68 with a total volume of 89,889.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Microsoft's big money trades within a strike price range of $420.0 to $550.0 over the last 30 days.

Microsoft 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/09/26 $12.5 $12.0 $12.25 $475.00 $551.2K 6.5K 4.4K MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $39.5 $39.15 $39.27 $475.00 $373.0K 14.6K 96 MSFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/09/26 $6.25 $6.05 $6.15 $482.50 $276.7K 3.7K 3.3K MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/09/26 $12.95 $12.9 $12.9 $475.00 $170.2K 6.5K 5.9K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/23/26 $11.0 $10.8 $11.0 $480.00 $110.0K 1.9K 422

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Microsoft, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,396,696, the price of MSFT is up 1.77% at $486.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Microsoft

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $625.0.

An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $625.

