Smart Money Is Betting Big In JPM Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on JPMorgan Chase.

Looking at options history for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) we detected 35 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $664,213 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,220,786.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $340.0 for JPMorgan Chase over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in JPMorgan Chase's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to JPMorgan Chase's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $250.0 to $340.0 over the preceding 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.15 $9.15 $9.15 $325.00 $183.0K 6.4K 202 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.9 $13.85 $13.85 $315.00 $141.7K 3.0K 232 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.05 $5.7 $6.05 $330.00 $121.0K 6.4K 509 JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $11.5 $11.25 $11.5 $330.00 $115.0K 1.7K 327 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $13.65 $13.0 $13.21 $330.00 $105.6K 1.8K 114

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with more than $4 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates and is subject to regulation in multiple countries.

Where Is JPMorgan Chase Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 2,440,691, with JPM's price down by -2.82%, positioned at $325.17.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On JPMorgan Chase

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $353.75.

An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods persists with their Outperform rating on JPMorgan Chase, maintaining a target price of $363.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $391.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $330.

