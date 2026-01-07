Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on DUOL Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DUOL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Duolingo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 23% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $192,400, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $601,492.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $120.0 to $800.0 for Duolingo over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Duolingo's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Duolingo's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $120.0 to $800.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Duolingo 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DUOL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $40.5 $36.5 $37.75 $360.00 $169.8K 6 45 DUOL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.9 $9.0 $9.0 $500.00 $144.9K 183 0 DUOL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $39.1 $36.1 $37.3 $150.00 $74.6K 87 40 DUOL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $39.1 $36.1 $37.44 $150.00 $56.1K 87 20 DUOL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.9 $2.3 $2.3 $800.00 $54.7K 1.6K 246

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc is a technology company that develops a mobile learning platform to learn languages and is the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Its products are powered by sophisticated data analytics and artificial intelligence and delivered with class art, animation, and design to make it easier for learners to stay motivated master new material, and achieve their learning goals. Its solutions include the Duolingo Language Learning App, Super Duolingo, Duolingo English Test: AI-Driven Language Assessment, Duolingo For Schools, Duolingo ABC, and Duolingo Math. It has four predominant sources of revenue; time-based subscriptions, in-app advertising placement by third parties, and the Duolingo English Test, and In-App Purchases.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Duolingo, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Duolingo

Trading volume stands at 712,122, with DUOL's price up by 0.59%, positioned at $180.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 50 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Duolingo

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $238.33.

An analyst from B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $250.

An analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $245.

An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Hold rating on Duolingo, maintaining a target price of $220.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.