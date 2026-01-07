Caterpillar Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Caterpillar.

Looking at options history for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $157,421 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $821,915.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $480.0 and $620.0 for Caterpillar, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Caterpillar's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Caterpillar's whale activity within a strike price range from $480.0 to $620.0 in the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $65.0 $61.55 $62.47 $560.00 $437.2K 716 164 CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/30/26 $32.9 $31.5 $31.5 $610.00 $94.5K 50 30 CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.9 $18.75 $19.9 $610.00 $69.6K 810 136 CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.5 $14.45 $15.5 $620.00 $65.0K 189 57 CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $22.0 $18.65 $19.46 $610.00 $48.6K 810 75

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Its reporting segments are construction, resource, energy, and transportation. Market share approaches 20% across many products. Caterpillar operates a captive finance subsidiary to facilitate sales. The firm has a global reach that is approximately evenly balanced between the US and the rest of the world. Construction skews more domestic, while the other divisions are more geographically diversified. An independent network of over 150 dealers operates approximately 2,800 facilities, giving Caterpillar reach into about 190 countries for sales and support services.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Caterpillar, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Caterpillar's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 167,125, with CAT's price down by -0.63%, positioned at $619.2.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 22 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Caterpillar

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $571.67.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Caterpillar, targeting a price of $690.

An analyst from Bernstein has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $630.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $395.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.