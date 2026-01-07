Spotlight on Micron Technology: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Micron Technology.

Looking at options history for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) we detected 54 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $1,904,452 and 46, calls, for a total amount of $3,471,438.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $650.0 for Micron Technology during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Micron Technology's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Micron Technology's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $650.0 in the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $74.5 $70.5 $72.45 $320.00 $1.4M 132 201 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $83.85 $81.9 $83.85 $300.00 $419.2K 2.8K 106 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/09/26 $4.75 $4.4 $4.4 $350.00 $332.5K 7.1K 1.1K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/09/26 $4.15 $3.9 $4.1 $350.00 $205.0K 7.1K 8.4K MU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/09/26 $5.1 $4.8 $4.95 $350.00 $187.5K 7.1K 2.2K

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Micron Technology, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Micron Technology

Trading volume stands at 7,246,830, with MU's price down by -0.74%, positioned at $340.89.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On Micron Technology

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $316.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $300.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wolfe Research keeps a Outperform rating on Micron Technology with a target price of $350.

An analyst from B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $300.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Micron Technology with a target price of $330.

An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on Micron Technology, maintaining a target price of $300.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.