What the Options Market Tells Us About FTAI Aviation

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on FTAI Aviation. Our analysis of options history for FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) revealed 31 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 48% of traders were bullish, while 32% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $198,202, and 28 were calls, valued at $2,181,836.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $155.0 to $280.0 for FTAI Aviation over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of FTAI Aviation stands at 191.11, with a total volume reaching 1,547.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in FTAI Aviation, situated within the strike price corridor from $155.0 to $280.0, throughout the last 30 days.

FTAI Aviation Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FTAI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $56.6 $54.0 $54.4 $180.00 $272.0K 520 250 FTAI CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $14.4 $11.2 $12.1 $250.00 $243.2K 361 278 FTAI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $55.0 $53.7 $55.0 $180.00 $198.0K 520 4 FTAI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $55.0 $53.9 $55.0 $180.00 $181.5K 520 83 FTAI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $86.5 $81.6 $83.19 $170.00 $166.3K 75 0

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd is an aerospace company. It owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft, which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. It invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

In light of the recent options history for FTAI Aviation, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of FTAI Aviation

With a trading volume of 1,615,966, the price of FTAI is up by 1.35%, reaching $229.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 50 days from now.

What The Experts Say On FTAI Aviation

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $248.0.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on FTAI Aviation, maintaining a target price of $266. * An analyst from BTIG downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $230.

