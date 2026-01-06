Uber Technologies Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UBER usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 47 extraordinary options activities for Uber Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 70% leaning bullish and 21% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $688,559, and 36 are calls, amounting to $2,954,925.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $42.5 to $105.0 for Uber Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Uber Technologies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Uber Technologies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $42.5 to $105.0, over the past month.

Uber Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $4.85 $4.75 $4.75 $85.00 $320.1K 4.0K 618 UBER CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/23/26 $0.49 $0.37 $0.44 $91.00 $220.0K 112 5.3K UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.5 $5.35 $5.4 $90.00 $210.7K 7.2K 419 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $4.3 $4.15 $4.3 $85.00 $193.5K 4.0K 543 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $3.75 $3.7 $3.7 $90.00 $192.0K 22.9K 758

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 180 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

In light of the recent options history for Uber Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Uber Technologies

With a volume of 19,504,267, the price of UBER is up 5.95% at $85.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Uber Technologies

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $99.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $110. * An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Neutral rating on Uber Technologies, maintaining a target price of $78. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wolfe Research keeps a Outperform rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $110.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.