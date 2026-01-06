Spotlight on Alcoa: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Alcoa (NYSE:AA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 45 extraordinary options activities for Alcoa. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 20% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $244,320, and 39 are calls, amounting to $3,550,073.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $80.0 for Alcoa, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alcoa options trades today is 1921.92 with a total volume of 20,441.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alcoa's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/17/26 $5.75 $5.3 $5.3 $80.00 $1.0M 20 1.9K AA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $29.45 $28.6 $28.79 $35.00 $190.0K 9.9K 140 AA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/09/26 $4.75 $4.6 $4.65 $59.00 $160.9K 970 542 AA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/09/26 $4.8 $4.5 $4.5 $59.00 $159.7K 970 901 AA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $24.0 $24.0 $24.0 $40.00 $129.6K 4.1K 54

About Alcoa

Alcoa is a vertically integrated aluminum company whose operations include bauxite mining, alumina refining, and manufacturing primary aluminum. It is the world's largest bauxite miner and alumina refiner by production volume, and the eighth-largest aluminum producer. Profits are closely tied to prevailing commodity prices along the aluminum supply chain.Alcoa was the first mass producer of aluminum, launching the world-changing Hall-Heroult smelting process in the 1880s, making aluminum affordable. It listed as a public company in 1925. In 2016, Alcoa spun off its automotive and aerospace metal parts segment to focus on mining, smelting, and refining. It bought the 40% unowned balance of AWAC in mid-2024, meaning refining assets are now predominantly wholly owned, as with smelting.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Alcoa, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Alcoa's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 8,665,128, with AA's price up by 0.83%, positioned at $61.95.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 16 days.

What The Experts Say On Alcoa

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $53.33.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Alcoa, targeting a price of $54. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Alcoa, maintaining a target price of $48. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Alcoa with a target price of $58.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.