Looking At Booking Holdings's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BKNG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for Booking Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 31% leaning bullish and 31% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $4,892,464, and 10 are calls, amounting to $1,080,279.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $2800.0 and $6000.0 for Booking Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Booking Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Booking Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $2800.0 to $6000.0 in the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $173.2 $156.0 $170.3 $5100.00 $1.7M 32 0 BKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $411.1 $400.0 $400.14 $5000.00 $1.2M 73 30 BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $1016.0 $976.0 $988.0 $6000.00 $988.0K 0 10 BKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/27 $1032.0 $992.0 $1012.0 $6000.00 $506.0K 0 15 BKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $815.3 $798.0 $798.0 $4500.00 $399.0K 23 5

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airlines, rental cars, restaurants, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, Rentalcars.com, Kayak, and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

In light of the recent options history for Booking Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Booking Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 89,461, the price of BKNG is down -0.23% at $5355.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Booking Holdings

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $6019.0.

* An analyst from BTIG has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $6250. * An analyst from Bernstein has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $5407. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Argus Research continues to hold a Buy rating for Booking Holdings, targeting a price of $6400.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

