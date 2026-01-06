Looking At NXP Semiconductors's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NXPI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for NXP Semiconductors.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $308,512, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $280,727.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $220.0 to $300.0 for NXP Semiconductors over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NXP Semiconductors's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NXP Semiconductors's whale activity within a strike price range from $220.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

NXP Semiconductors Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NXPI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $7.8 $7.2 $7.8 $300.00 $95.1K 6 125 NXPI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $9.9 $9.2 $9.9 $220.00 $64.3K 72 105 NXPI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $7.6 $7.5 $7.5 $220.00 $56.2K 268 84 NXPI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $17.3 $17.2 $17.2 $240.00 $43.1K 617 43 NXPI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $3.4 $3.1 $3.4 $270.00 $42.5K 66 17

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors is a leading supplier of high-performance mixed-signal products. The firm acquired Freescale Semiconductor in 2015 and now has significant market share in the automotive market, where it supplies microcontrollers and analog chips into automotive clusters, powertrains, infotainment systems, and radars. NXP Semiconductors also serves industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communications infrastructure.

Having examined the options trading patterns of NXP Semiconductors, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of NXP Semiconductors

Currently trading with a volume of 2,042,593, the NXPI's price is up by 7.72%, now at $241.16.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On NXP Semiconductors

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $265.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on NXP Semiconductors, maintaining a target price of $265.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for NXP Semiconductors, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.