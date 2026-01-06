RTX's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on RTX. Our analysis of options history for RTX (NYSE:RTX) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 62% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $139,135, and 6 were calls, valued at $484,613.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $105.0 to $190.0 for RTX over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of RTX stands at 2163.83, with a total volume reaching 7,931.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in RTX, situated within the strike price corridor from $105.0 to $190.0, throughout the last 30 days.

RTX Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $29.6 $29.6 $29.6 $165.00 $296.0K 1.0K 100 RTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/09/26 $0.79 $0.62 $0.62 $185.00 $92.2K 190 3.5K RTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/09/26 $0.67 $0.65 $0.65 $185.00 $46.9K 190 4.1K RTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $71.3 $70.7 $70.7 $120.00 $42.4K 7.5K 10 RTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $60.6 $59.35 $59.84 $130.00 $41.8K 1.3K 10

About RTX

RTX is an aerospace and defense manufacturer formed from the merger of United Technologies and Raytheon, with roughly equal exposure across three segments, mostly as a supplier to commercial aerospace and to the defense market: Collins Aerospace, a diversified aerospace supplier; Pratt & Whitney, a commercial and military aircraft engine manufacturer; and Raytheon, a defense prime contractor providing a mix of missiles, missile defense systems, sensors, hardware, and communications technology to the military.

Current Position of RTX

Trading volume stands at 1,796,887, with RTX's price up by 0.13%, positioned at $188.5.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 21 days.

Expert Opinions on RTX

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $203.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on RTX, which currently sits at a price target of $200. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citigroup lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $211. * An analyst from UBS has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $199.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

