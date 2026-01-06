Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on AMZN Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMZN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 125 extraordinary options activities for Amazon.com. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 34% bearish. Among these notable options, 16 are puts, totaling $734,495, and 109 are calls, amounting to $7,169,226.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $85.0 to $340.0 for Amazon.com during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Amazon.com options trades today is 11404.14 with a total volume of 1,028,742.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Amazon.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $340.0 over the last 30 days.

Amazon.com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $8.95 $8.85 $8.95 $250.00 $490.4K 31.4K 11.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $3.45 $3.35 $3.45 $290.00 $172.5K 2.0K 544 AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.6 $5.5 $5.52 $240.00 $165.5K 76.0K 21.7K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $13.8 $13.75 $13.8 $265.00 $157.3K 6.9K 184 AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/28 $51.35 $50.85 $50.85 $270.00 $127.1K 231 31

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 74% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services (17%), and advertising services (9%). International segments constitute 22% of Amazon's total revenue, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Amazon.com, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Amazon.com

With a volume of 27,651,981, the price of AMZN is up 3.82% at $241.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Amazon.com

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $301.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Amazon.com with a target price of $304. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Guggenheim lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $300. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from TD Cowen lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $300. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Amazon.com, targeting a price of $300.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Amazon.com options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.