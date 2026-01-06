Behind the Scenes of Abercrombie & Fitch's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ANF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Abercrombie & Fitch.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $260,800, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $274,090.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $145.0 for Abercrombie & Fitch over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Abercrombie & Fitch's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Abercrombie & Fitch's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $145.0, over the past month.

Abercrombie & Fitch Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANF PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $10.1 $8.3 $8.8 $120.00 $176.0K 96 200 ANF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $36.0 $35.3 $35.3 $120.00 $88.2K 251 18 ANF CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $58.7 $55.1 $57.5 $70.00 $57.5K 1.1K 0 ANF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.7 $4.3 $4.7 $125.00 $46.5K 691 100 ANF CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $12.2 $10.5 $11.11 $145.00 $44.4K 41 40

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Majority stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Abercrombie & Fitch, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Abercrombie & Fitch Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 577,076, the price of ANF is down by -0.22%, reaching $124.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 57 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $116.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Abercrombie & Fitch, maintaining a target price of $115. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Abercrombie & Fitch with a target price of $115. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Goldman Sachs lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

