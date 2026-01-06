Decoding Goldman Sachs Group's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Goldman Sachs Group.

Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) we detected 149 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $901,464 and 131, calls, for a total amount of $12,314,210.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $1250.0 for Goldman Sachs Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Goldman Sachs Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Goldman Sachs Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $230.0 to $1250.0, over the past month.

Goldman Sachs Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $57.75 $57.7 $57.7 $1150.00 $606.2K 16 105 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $107.0 $103.2 $105.87 $1010.00 $222.3K 16 45 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $58.1 $57.75 $58.1 $1150.00 $185.9K 16 137 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $113.35 $109.2 $110.71 $1000.00 $177.1K 425 23 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $100.2 $97.5 $98.22 $900.00 $176.7K 773 20

About Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs is a storied financial institution, founded in 1869 and best known for its role as a leading global investment bank. The firm has a sprawling reach across global financial centers and has been the leading provider of global merger and acquisition advisory services, by revenue, for the past 20 years. Since the global financial crisis, Goldman has expanded its offerings into more stable fee-based businesses like asset and wealth management, which comprised roughly 30% of post-provision revenue at the end of 2024. The bank holding company generates revenue from investment banking, global market making and trading, lending, asset management, wealth management, and a small and declining portfolio of consumer credit card loans.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Goldman Sachs Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Goldman Sachs Group Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 964,692, the price of GS is up by 0.82%, reaching $956.19.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 9 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1009.5.

* An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods persists with their Market Perform rating on Goldman Sachs Group, maintaining a target price of $971. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Goldman Sachs Group, targeting a price of $1048.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.