10 Materials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Materials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VALE CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $15.00 $50.8K 16.0K 6.4K HL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $20.00 $324.0K 2.8K 4.0K EXK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $42.5K 23.3K 2.0K AG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $25.00 $78.0K 9.8K 1.4K STLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $175.00 $470.0K 3.9K 1.0K CDE CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $20.00 $25.4K 13.1K 718 PAAS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $60.00 $25.8K 2.6K 541 FCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $55.00 $72.0K 4.6K 312 B CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $40.00 $49.9K 7.2K 237 AEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $175.00 $150.0K 535 218

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For VALE (NYSE:VALE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 73 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1337 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $38.0 per contract. There were 16063 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6407 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HL (NYSE:HL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 900 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $324.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 2850 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4047 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXK (NYSE:EXK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 23352 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2087 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AG (NYSE:AG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 101 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 473 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 9809 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1481 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding STLD (NASDAQ:STLD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $470.0K, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 3963 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1048 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CDE (NYSE:CDE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 73 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 13181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 718 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PAAS (NYSE:PAAS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 73 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 2666 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 541 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FCX (NYSE:FCX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 255 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 81 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $890.0 per contract. There were 4688 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 312 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For B (NYSE:B), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 73 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.9K, with a price of $832.0 per contract. There were 7229 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 237 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AEM (NYSE:AEM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.0K, with a price of $1500.0 per contract. There were 535 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 218 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.